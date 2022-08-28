Why Fitch has downgraded the viability of 3 Ghanaian banks

These three banks have been downgraded by Fitch

Fitch rating has downgraded the viability rating of three Ghanaian banks, Ecobank Ghana Limited, Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited (GTB Ghana), and United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Limited (UBA Ghana) from “B-“ to “CCC”.

The viability rating is to measure the probability of a company being in business within the next 12 months.



According to Fitch, the downgrade of the three banks' VRs follows the downgrade of Ghana's Long-Term IDRs as the banks' standalone credit profiles are closely linked to that of the sovereign.



Therefore, a downgrade of the country’s creditworthiness has a direct linkage to the prospects of the banks.



It was largely attributed to the heavy dependence on income from the country’s Central bank and Eurobonds.



“This reflects the concentration of their operations within Ghana, strong reliance on sovereign-derived income, and high exposure to the sovereign relative to capital. The VRs are one notch below their 'CCC+' implied VRs, reflecting the operating environment/sovereign rating Constraint,” Fitch said.

But Fitch said because the banks have low gross loans/customer deposits ratios, which are almost entirely funded by domestic customer deposits, they are less prone to capital flight.



The agency also highlighted Ghana’s current inflation rate which currently stands at 31.7% and the cedi’s depreciation of 35% against the US dollar which prompted the Bank of Ghana to increase the monetary policy rate by 750 basis points this year alone.



It also noted the resulting effects of high-interest rates on borrowers, stating that “higher interest rates, will burden borrowers and result in higher impaired loans for the banks towards the end-2022.”



Fitch however expects real GDP growth to slow to 4% in 2022 and 5.3% in 2023.



