Why NAM1's lawyers want case against him struck out

Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold

Source: GNA

Lawyers of the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, has prayed an Accra Circuit Court to strike out charges against the accused if the prosecution is not ready.

Nana Appiah, popularly known as NAM1 has since 2019 been in court for charges, including defrauding by false pretences but the trial is yet to commence.



When the case was called on Monday, February 21, 2022, the prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, requested an adjournment because they were still waiting for advice from the Attorney General's office on the case docket.



Mr Alexander Owusu Junior, one of the lawyers for NAM1 visibly unhappy with the development, described it as “undue delay”, and prayed the court to strike out the matter.



The lawyer argued that the case had been delayed and that it must be tried within a reasonable time.



He prayed the court to strike out the matter if the prosecution was not ready at the next Court sitting.

The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah has since adjourned the case to April 4, 2022.



NAMI was initially charged with 14 counts of abetment of crime, defrauding by false presences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.



The charges were later amended to 61 with his plea yet to be taken.



It is alleged that the accused person had taken various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.



The State had previously on June 24, 2020, filed added charges against the CEO of Menzgold at the Accra Circuit Court.

ASP Asare, the prosecutor, had told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the added charges and the plea taking of the accused.



The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified.



He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State. The state had since amended its charged sheet which is yet to be moved.



He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 10:00 hours.