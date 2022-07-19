‘Why are there no Ghanaian banks in other countries?’ - TUC

TUC Secretary-General, Dr. Yaw Baah

Ghana seeks financial bailout from IMF

Ghana’s challenges stem from the country’s inability to manage its resources, TUC



IMF will not solve Ghana’s problems, TUC



Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, has questioned the non-existence of Ghanaian banks in other countries despite the dominance of foreign banks in Ghana.



He averred that there are numerous Nigerian banks in Ghana, however, the situation is different in Nigeria's financial sector as no Ghanaian bank can be found there.



Dr Baah attributed this to the inability of Ghana to manage its resources judiciously.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, July 18, 2022, the TUC Secretary-General said, "I always ask my colleagues, why is it that Nigerian banks are all over the country but I cannot hear of any Ghanaian banks in Nigeria."

Touching on Government of Ghana engaging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a possible bailout, Dr Yaw Baah said the IMF bailout will rather heap hardship on Ghanaians as the country's challenges will remain unsolved.



"IMF programmes will not deal with these fundamentals. IMF programmes, you know what they do?...They only prepare the country for another IMF programme, that is why you go for one, two or three, four up to 18. So, this 18th programme is going to prepare Ghana for the 19th programme and the 19th one will prepare Ghana for the 20th. You know it is like that? so that IMF will be in business otherwise they have no business," he said.



“We know very well that the 18th programme that is being negotiated will not be different but I want to assure you all Ghanaians that what will be different is that TUC will lead the working people of Ghana to resist any attempts to impose hardships on workers and their families and the Ghanaian people because the IMF, the content of the programme will not be different but the resistance from the people of Ghana will make it different,” he stated.



Dr. Baah further stated that government must ensure that any decision taken by the IMF and government does not affect labour in any way.



