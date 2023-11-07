Why do we have aviation, railways, transport ministries? – John Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has bemoaned the existence of certain ministries in Ghana.

According to him, it is unnecessary to have certain ministries that could be merged into one, operating differently.



He noted that his government would discontinue the existence of these ministries and cut down on the number of ministers and government appointees.



Speaking during an engagement between the Trades Union Congress and the National Democratic Congress, he intimated that: “We will reduce the number of ministers and appointees. For instance, I don’t see why we have an aviation ministry, railways ministry, transport ministry, and all the others. Sanitation ministry, local government ministry, business development.”



The NDC flagbearer said should his government come to power in 2024, it would enroll various measures that will help tackle the country’s high debt levels.

“Pursue our bilateral and multilateral partners for more financing and grants. Implement infrastructure projects that are self-financing and not a burden on the public debt. Limit the Central Bank financing of government, as we did in 2016, zero financing of the government and also reform the Bank of Ghana,” he added.



SSD/NOQ



