Why government needs to review financing model for 1D1F – IEA explains

Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA)

106 factories operational under 1D1F

We need value for money under 1D1F initiative – Dr Kwakye



1D1F project launched by Akufo-Addo administration



The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has called for a review of the financial model under the government's flagship initiative, One-District, One-Factory.



According to him, the review is necessary to ensure value for money to lay down a foundation for the sustainability of the initiative meant to augment local production for the economy.