Why import flour to make bread in Ghana? – Business mogul asks

Kofi Amoah bemoans high importation of basic commodities

Chief Executive Officer of Progeny Ventures International, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has questioned why Ghana imports flour to make bread for consumption.



He said Ghana has a good climate condition to grow maize compared to other countries like Brazil where Ghana imports flour from.



According to him, it’s about time government and businesses rethink their decision of importing some basic commodities and rather invest more into the growing of agricultural produce.

Dr Kofi Amoah said, “The list of items that Ghana imports if you look at it, you ask why is this country doing this? The central region in Ghana has the best climatic conditions than Brazil but the yield in Brazil of maize is 14 times higher than ours. What does that mean? It means God has given you some gift; your land is excellent, your rainfall, your sunshine, you can grow maize that you use in making flour, bread, you can export it all but instead of that, we are importing flour to make our bread. We need to rethink.”



“We are blessed people but if we don’t really unite our forces and start thinking properly and have a plan,” he added.



Kofi Amoah said this when he appeared on GhanaWeb’s The Lowdown programme hosted by the Editor-in-chief, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei.



