Why investments should be on your priority list

Investments need to be a part of everyone’s priority list because investing is the driving force for the accumulation of wealth.

According to Maxlifeinsurance.com, investment is an asset acquired or invested in to build wealth and save money from the hard-earned income or appreciation. Investing involves gaining profit from a portfolio over a period of time, be it real estate, bonds, shares, stocks, treasury bills etc.



Investments are targeted at generating income and increasing value over time. It includes the purchase of bonds, stocks, or real estate property, among other examples.



Also, purchasing a property that can be used to produce goods can be considered an investment.



An investment is an asset or item acquired with the goal of generating income or appreciation.



Appreciation refers to an increase in the value of an asset over time. When an individual purchases a good as an investment, the intent is not to consume the good but rather to use it in the future to create wealth.

According to sec.gov, before investing, here are nine things to consider.



1.Draw a personal financial roadmap Before making any investment decision, you need to sit down and take an honest look at your entire financial situation -- especially if you’ve never made a financial plan before.



Figuring out your goals and risk tolerance – either on your own or with the help of a financial professional is the first stage.



There is no guarantee that you’ll make money from your investments but get the facts right. But if you get the facts about saving and investing and follow through with an intelligent plan, you should be able to gain financial security over the years and enjoy the benefits of managing your money.



1.Evaluate your comfort zone in taking on risk All investments involve some degree of risk. If you intend to purchase securities - such as stocks, bonds, or mutual funds - it's important that you understand before you invest that you could lose some or all of your money. Unlike deposits at FDIC-insured banks and NCUA-insured credit unions, the money you invest in securities typically is not federally insured. You could lose your principal, which is the amount you've invested. That’s true even if you purchase your investments through a bank.

2.Consider an appropriate mix of investments By including asset categories with investment returns that move up and down under different market conditions within a portfolio, an investor can help protect against significant losses. Historically, the returns of the three major asset categories – stocks, bonds, and cash – have not moved up and down at the same time.



Market conditions that cause one asset category to do well often cause another asset category to have average or poor returns.



By investing in more than one asset category, you'll reduce the risk that you'll lose money and your portfolio's overall investment returns will have a smoother ride.



3.Create and maintain an emergency fund Most smart investors put enough money in a savings product to cover an emergency, like sudden unemployment. Some make sure they have up to six months of their income in savings so that they know it will absolutely be there for them when they need it.



5.Consider dollar-cost averaging By making regular investments with the same amount of money each time, you will buy more of an investment when its price is low and less of the investment when its price is high.

Individuals that typically make a lump-sum contribution to an individual retirement account either at the end of the calendar year or in early April may want to consider “dollar cost averaging” as an investment strategy, especially in a volatile market.



7.Avoid circumstances that can lead to fraud. SEC recommends that you ask questions and check out the answers with an unbiased source before you invest. Always take your time and talk to trusted friends and family members before investing.



8.Take advantage of “free money” from employer.



In many employer-sponsored retirement plans, the employer will match some or all of your contributions. If your employer offers a retirement plan and you do not contribute enough to get your employer’s maximum match, you are passing up “free money” for your retirement savings.



