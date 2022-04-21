Why there is shortage of maize in Ghana

File photo of maize

Price of maize shoots up astronomically

People from Togo, Burkina, Nigeria, other neighbouring countries buy maize from Ghana



Institute ways to prevent foreigners from buying directly from the farms, Victor Adjei



National Chairman of the Poultry Farmers Association, Victor Oppong Adjei, has noted that though there was a bounty harvest in maize, local farmers are struggling to get this commodity on the market.



According to him, people from Togo, Burkina Faso, Benin, Nigeria and other neighbouring were allowed to buy the commodities to their various countries, hence, the shortage in Ghana.



He continued that because these foreigners were buying large quantities, it caused a hike in the pricing of maize in the country.

Since then, there's been an incessant increase in the commodity on the local market.



In an interview on TV3, Mr Adjei, “Unfortunately, what happened was that we allowed the neighbouring countries to buy the maize from Ghana and that created the shortage...After the introduction of Planting for Foods and Jobs, the yields went up but we allowed people from Burkina, Togo, Benin, Nigeria and other neighbouring countries to buy the maize from Ghana which caused the rise up of the price and it’s not coming down but continues to go up.”



He stated that farmers were cultivating about 2 metric tons per hectare of maize but after the capital investment, and the introduction of subsidized fertilizers, the yield shot up to about 6 metric tons per hectare.



National Chairman of the Poultry Farmers Association called on government to institute measures that ensure that one of its flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs thrives and benefits farmers.



He added that there should be a way to regulate the open markets to curb foreigners from buying directly from the farmers.