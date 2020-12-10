Why you should sweat it out: Insights from Herbalife Nutrition

A man sweating it out

Source: Herbalife Nutrition

Sweating, particularly when working out—is your body’s natural defence from overheating. When sweat evaporates from your skin’s surface, it removes excess heat and cools you down.

But if you’ve spent a sweltering dry season trying to keep cool and avoid getting sweaty, it’s time to rethink your relationship with sweat as the rains arrive! With cooler weather on the way, it’s time to get your sweat on—but on your own terms.



While experts say there’s no relationship between sweat and calories burned, sweating can be a sign that you’re working at a certain intensity during your workout, because your body is generating enough heat that it needs to cool down.



So, even if you’re not a fan of getting sweaty, don’t let it put you off getting the benefits of higher intensity exercise because the pluses far outweigh the negatives. Think about the positive feelings you probably experience due to the satisfaction of moving your body and getting closer to reaching your fitness goals.



And there’s more good news. Whether it’s running, mountain-biking, boxing, dance-based exercise classes, or weights in the gym, there are a multitude of ways to minimise and manage sweat as you work out:



1. Work out early in the morning or later as the day cools down.



2. Remember that caps and head coverings could trap heat, so leave them off if you can.

3. Wear sweat-wicking fabrics that are pre-treated with bacteria-fighting elements to keep your skin clean and dry.



4. Keep make-up to a minimum to avoid clogged pores and breakouts.



5. Headbands stop sweat from getting into your eyes and are more hygienic than wiping your face with hands or a towel.



6. Cleanse your skin after your workout for a clean and fresh feeling; if you can’t shower right away.



7. No-shower hair hack: Try spraying a little hairspray over your hair before exercising and then brush it out after.



However, your workout, don’t be afraid to sweat it out and remember to hydrate!

