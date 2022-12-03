24
Business

'With economy at the brink of collapse, it's time to prioritise agribusiness' - Mahama tells govt

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former President, John Mahama, has asked the governing New Patriotic Party government to take "farming and farming-related business serious".

In a message on Facebook celebrating farmers as the nation marked its National Farmers Day, Mahama said "with Ghana's economy at the brink of collapse" it's time to prioritise "agribusiness and support with favourable financing for farmers and all actors in the agricultural value chain."

"With Ghana's economy at the brink of collapse, as proven by Rating Agencies through their unending downgrades, and the hardship it has brought to many homes, this is the time for government to begin to take farmers and farming related businesses serious. This is the surest way we can reduce imports, strengthen the struggling cedi and save Ghana's economy. I urge government to prioritise agribusiness and support with favourable financing for farmers and all actors in the agricultural value chain," he stated.

Meanwhile, this year's celebration was under the theme “Accelerating agriculture through value addition”.

