With or without E-Levy passage, Ghana will be going to IMF for support – Braimah

Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has opined Ghana will definitely return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support with or without the passage of the controversial Electronic Transition Levy (E-Levy).
According to him, the assertion created by government indicating that the economy is facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic is rather questionable.
In a tweet shared on March 1, 2022, the MFWA boss opined that Ghana’s economy has already collapsed due to the menace of corruption and government's misappropriation of the country's resources.
"With or without E-Levy, Ghana will be going to IMF… the economy is collapsed. Don't blame COVID. COVID did not happen only in Ghana. All countries, including our neighbours, were affected by COVID. It's all because of corruption, mismanagement and PR (public relations) governance," Sulemana Braimah wrote.
Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has insisted the passage of the tax measure, also known as the E-Levy, is critical to fill revenue gaps.
He contended that the economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic which requires the implementation of key tax measures to sustain the economy.
But since the announcement of the E-Levy in November last year in parliament by the finance minister [Ken Ofori-Atta], there has been widespread backlash and condemnation over the tax measure.
Lawmakers in Parliament and a cross-section of the public have also kicked against the proposed E-Levy and described it as one that is regressive and would place more burden on the ordinary citizen.
