Women entrepreneurs are not getting the support they deserve – CEO, Women in entrepreneurship awards

Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah, CEO of Women in entrepreneurship Awards

CEO, Women In Entrepreneurship Awards, Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah, has asserted that a lot of women entrepreneurs deserve more support and recognition than what they are already getting.

According to her, this is so because most of them bring up crazy and brilliant ideas that sound too good to be true rather than the men.



She said, “Imagine sending these ideas to a bank manager or someone who has the money to sponsor and they tell you the idea is too big to be coming from a woman and it is not something a woman can handle all alone”.



She shared that this is what most women entrepreneurs are facing today. Due to their brilliant idea, they are not getting the needed support they deserve.



In an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.TV Ghana’s Girl Vibes she said, “But they will readily give the money to a man when he comes with the same idea because they believe in them more than they believe in women”.



She emphasized that most of these people look down on ladies because of where we are coming from.

“Right from birth, women have been termed weak and unable to do certain things for themselves but we realize that anytime they give an opportunity to a woman she excels,” she said.



She noted that women will do better if we were raised as strong and encouraged to do better than we are doing already but, “because we were nurtured to be weak and soft that is what we have grown into. We have come to accommodate and accept these things said about us” she said.



She advised women not to give up when they are not given the support they need but rather, push and make the men know that we know what we are about.



“Sometimes you have to tell them certain things you’ve been able to achieve on your own it also helps and we should also not allow those attributes they use on us to break us down because we are not defined by those” she added.