Women entrepreneurs, traders urged to acquaint themselves with tax obligations

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, deputy Minister of Trade Industry with members of the Committee

Government committed to creating an enabling environment for women MSMEs

Trader groups sensitized on tax obligations



Limited to access to credit facilities remain a challenge – Deputy Trade Minister



Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has urged women entrepreneurs and trader groups in the country to regularly acquit themselves with tax obligations and honour them.



According to her, the move is essential toward creating an enabling entrepreneurial regime and tax-compliant society especially for businesses.



Addressing participants at a workshop aimed at sensitizing women in trade on various issues, the deputy trade minister said her outfit will continue to create avenues that champion and support women traders and entrepreneurs in the country.



“As a Ministry, we have a mandate to create an enabling environment for traders, business associations as well as Small and Medium Enterprises to grow,” Asiamah-Adjei said.

“It is anticipated that this workshop will equip our women with the requisite knowledge and skills to meet obligations of financial institutions and ultimately guarantee their access to credit facilities” she added.



The deputy trade minister however admitted that previous engagements with women trader groups, MSMEs and others discovered limited access to credit facilities, remain a major challenge to women.



She however assured government is working to address these challenges to improve the country's entrepreneurial sector.



Meanwhile, the sensitization workshop was organised by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with Ghana Revenue Authority – Domestic Tax Revenue Divisions (GRA-DTRD) and the Ghana EXIM Bank.



The main objective of the workshop was to sensitize women in trade on various issues, including proper book-keeping, adherence to tax payment requirements, Custom processes and meeting the obligations of financial institutions to access credit facilities.



Participants of the workshop were from various trader associations in the country such as GUTA, Textile Dealers, Cosmetic Dealers and among others.