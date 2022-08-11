Women in top management positions should mentor young ones – Chief of Staff

Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare (left) receiving an award

Source: GNA

The Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has appealed to women in top management positions to mentor young women under their supervision to build successful careers.

She also urged successful women to use their experiences to guide other women to overcome challenges that could hamper their professional development.



“I am aware that we have a long way to go to achieve this, but in unity and determination, the sky is the limit for all of us.



“My firm conviction is that women from all facets of our society continue to perform exceptionally in their respective fields, hence the need for our unresolved support,” Madam Osei-Opare said at the 7th Annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours in Accra.



Organised by Glitz Africa, the platform celebrates Ghanaian women who have distinguished themselves in their various disciplines and are making great impact in the society.



A total of 13 women were honoured at the event.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, clinched the Excellence in Governance Award, while Mrs Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie, the first female President of the Ghana Journalists Association, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.



Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education, also received the Excellence in Education Award.



Other awardees were: Abena Amoah (Corporate Personality); Esther Cobbah (Excellence in Business); Otiko Afisah Djaba (Humanitarian of the Year); Alice A. Ofori-Atta (Excellence in Public Service); Prof. Lorna Renner (Excellence in Health), and Oheneyere Gifty Anti (Excellence in Media).



The rest were: Gyakie (Young Star); Ohemaa Mercy (Excellence in Music); Aisha Ayensu (Fashion Force), and Regina Honu (Excellence in Technology).



Madam Osei-Opare, who received the Excellence in Governance Award in 2020, congratulated the new honourees for their hard work and encouraged them to continue to serve humanity and the country.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful expressed delight about the recognition and thanked the organisers for recognising the efforts of women and dedicated the award to all women in politics and governance and urged them to be more resilient in spite of the challenges they faced.



“Our country cannot do it without women as equal partners in development,” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said.



Madam Claudia Lumor, Chief Executive Officer, Glitz Africa Magazine, said the focus of the Awards was not only to recognise distinguished women, but also inspire young women to become successful in their respective fields and contribute to national development.



“Empowering women is key to building the future we need,” she said.