Women's Expo to create platform for emerging businesswomen

Over 500 females take part in 6th Women Expo

Women’s Expo to extend to other regions



Women’s Expo create network opportunities for women businesses



Event Director of Women’s Expo Ghana, Nana Adwoa Kwegyir-Aggrey, has stated that the platform offers women entrepreneurs the exposure to be able to market their products and businesses.



She stated that the 6th edition of the programme saw many patrons up to over 500 participants who were both already established business women and emerging ones.

“Women’s Expo Ghana is a platform that we have created targeting emerging women entrepreneurs and businesswomen, already established women entrepreneurs. It’s a consumer engagement platform where we showcase the products and services for these women, where we give them the exposure, we give them the opportunity to network and then to explore opportunities with other partners.”



Speaking further, Nana Adwoa stated that the Women’s Expo aims to reach other women in other regions to encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship in every Ghanaian woman.



The Women’s Expo Ghana have seen about 5000 participants since its inception.



