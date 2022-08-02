2
Work on Boankra Inland Port begins this month – Bawumia

23888616 Artistic impression of the Boankra Inland Port

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said work on the Boankra Inland Port project in the Ashanti region will commence this month (August) 2022.

He said the contractor is currently on site and he is expected to start work soon.

President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of the US$ 330 million project on November 5, 2020.

Work has since not commenced and concerns have been raised by the residents and opinion leaders in the region.

But speaking at the commissioning of 100km rehabilitation and auxiliary infrastructure of the Kumasi Inner Ring and Adjacent streets project at Nsenie today, Monday, 1 August 2022, he said the project will commence within this month.

The Vice President also said President Akufo-Addo will commission the Kumasi International Airport next month.

