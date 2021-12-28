Work together for the interest of Ghana – TUC to parliamentarians

TUC Secretary-General, Dr Yaw Baah

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has urged members of the minority and majority caucuses in parliament to work together for the interest of Ghana.



A communique issued by Secretary-General of TUC, Yaw Baah, said MPs must reflect on the regrettable events that occurred in the house in 2021 and ensure they are not repeated in 2022.



"We urge Members of Parliament (MPs) to reflect on that unfortunate and unparliamentary incident and resolve to work together in the new year in the interest of Ghana and not in the parochial interest of their parties.



"One of the strangest things we witnessed in 2021 was the fisticuffs in Parliament over the 2022 Budget and Economic Policy," the TUC said.

The TUC also commended all persons working in Ghana for their contribution towards the growth of the country despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Like 2020, this year has been quite challenging due, mainly, to the Covid-19 pandemic. Joblessness and high cost of living have pushed many families below the poverty line," the statement said.



It also urged the general public to continue to take all the necessary precautions especially during this festive period since the Covid-19 was not over.



"All workers, their families and the good people of Ghana to exercise the greatest caution, especially in the Christmas and New Year season.



"Keep observing all the relevant protocols to protect yourself and others from infection," the TUC said.