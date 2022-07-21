Workers advised to be critical about tier two and three contributions to pension schemes

Workers are advised to follow up on updates from their provident fund managers

The Deputy Secretary General of TUC-Ghana, Joshua Ansah, has urged Ghanaian workers to constantly check with SSNIT and their tier two fund managers whether their employers are paying their monthly contributions to the schemes.

They should also not forget to follow up on updates from their provident fund managers. This is to ensure their safety and security during their retirement.



The advice came during TUC’s regional engagement with SSNIT to educate workers to understand the business and operations of SSNIT in Cape Coast. Workers have often complained about the small salaries paid to them by SSNIT during their retirement after contributing to the scheme for many years.



They have often alleged that SSNIT has shortchanged them. This and other concerns prompted the TUC to engage the scheme in order to educate members on the scheme’s operations, who qualifies for what, and the methods of calculation.

It was on the Understanding the value proposition at SSNIT: the role of organised labour and partners in promoting the scheme among workers in Ghana.



The Director General Of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang, advised that the total pension emoluments of workers should not only be the SSNIT scheme.



The Deputy Secretary General of TUC, Joshua Ansah, was grateful to SSNIT for the education and also urged workers to be more critical of tier one and two contributions.