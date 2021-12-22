Workers get a boost for Christmas with UMB 'Bronya Bundles'

The Bronya Bundle gives access to loans, credit to purchase electronic and other household items

Source: Universal Merchant Bank Limited

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has today announced an exciting value bundle for workers and customers to mark the Holiday Season, into January 2022.

Dubbed the Bronya Bundle, workers can now access loans, credit to purchase electronic and other household items and get salary overdrafts to meet their financial needs.



Workers of the controller payroll are especially advantaged as they can access these facilities at negotiated rates and with an average processing time of 5 working days. In addition, they do not have to be customers of the bank to enjoy this bonanza.



Speaking on the offer, Mr. Samuel Sakyi-Hyde, General Manager for Consumer Banking noted ‘It’s been a long, tough year with COVID-19 disrupting our lives, but through it, all our workers have kept their heads up and kept the economy going. This offer is structured to give them access to credit and other financial solutions they need to ensure BRONYA is exciting and happy.’



In addition to these offers, customers of UMB enjoy further exciting offers and rewards when they receive their remittances at UMB locations or use their VISA cards. “We like to think of our Bronya Bundle as a holistic offer for customers,” said Sam Donkor, General Manager for Virtual and Transactional Banking at UMB. ‘Indeed, we are excited when customers receive their Western Union, Ria, or Unity Link remittances at UMB.



In addition, we are offering free advisory services to customers, helping them with their financial planning for 2022. This includes encouraging them to sign on to the LOCKSAVER account, so that even as they take loans, they are saving away consistently, to build a nest egg for the future.’

The ‘Bronya Bundle’ can be accessed at any of UMB’s branches, or through SIKA- UMB’s Virtual ANYTIME BANKING Assistant.







Samuel Sakyi-Hyde, General Manager for Consumer Banking at UMB







Sam Donkor, General Manager for Virtual and Transactional Banking at UMB