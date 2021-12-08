Workers would be paid even if 2022 budget is rejected – Eric Opoku

Member of Parliament, Eric Opoku

Government would collapse if 2022 budget is not passed, Finance Minister

E-levy must be passed into law before it can be implemented



Government would have funds for its expenditure even if budget is not passed



The Member of Parliament for the Asunafo South Constituency, Eric Opoku, has said contrary to the suggestion by some officials of government, public sector workers would be paid even if the 2022 Budget was rejected.



He said Article 180 of the 1992 constitution has made provision for revenue for the government's expenditure including the payment for public sector workers should a budget be uncompleted.



He noted that according to the article the government has to come to parliament for a resolution to be made so that the funds are made available for governments expenditure until a budget was passed.

Eric Opoku explained that whenever a different party wins the general election, the new administration works without a budget.



“This is because we used article 180 to give the government funds for its expenditure”, he added.



On the e-levy, he said the levy cannot be implemented without it being passed into an act by parliament and assented by the president into a law



“Under article 174 of the 1992 constitution for any tax to be collected in the country, parliament must pass an act and the president must assent it”, he said.



He added that even if all stakeholders accept the e-levy, the government must still bring it parliament for it to pass into law before it is implemented.