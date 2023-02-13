World Bank Education Director commends Government for investments, interventions in education

Dr Jaime has commended government for policies including the Free SHS

Dr Jaime Saavedra, World Bank Global Director for Education, has commended the Government on its investments and interventions in the education sector.

He said Interventions such as the Free Senior High School policy and the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) had brought some progress in the sector in terms of improving access and efficiency of education in the country.



The Global Education Director made these remarks after a two-day visit to Ghana from Thursday, February 09, 2023, to Friday, February 10, 2023, to gain firsthand information on Ghana’s education sector as well as inspect World Bank funded projects in the sector.



Dr Saavedra also commended the Ministry of Education for the roll out of the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP), saying the project was improving learning outcomes in less privileged schools.



The GALOP Is a five-year project with the objective to improve the quality of education in low-performing basic schools and strengthen equity and accountability in the education sector.



The project targets the 10,000 lowest-performing basic schools and all special schools with direct interventions.

Dr Saavedra said the Bank would continue to partner and complement the efforts of the Government in improving the quality of education.



“Our interventions are to leverage and complement efforts of State governments,” he added.



Dr Saavedra on Thursday, February 09, first called on Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, in Accra before embarking on field visits to the Bank’s funded GALOP School site at the Mantse Tackie 1 and 2 Primary School, and a STEM Centre at the Accra High Senior High School.



On his second day, he visited the West African Centre for Crop Improvement and the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens at the University of Ghana, which forms part of the Africa Center of Excellence for Development Impact project of the Bank.



This is the second time the World Bank Global Education Director has visited the country.