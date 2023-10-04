World Bank approves $125 million capacity building support for Sanitation Ministry

The World Bank

An amount of $125 million has been approved by the World Bank for Ghana to undertake capacity building of environmental officers.

This, according to a report by graphic.com.gh, is to help these environmental officers prosecute sanitation offences in courts, through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.



The money follows an amount of $150 that was provided by the World Bank in 2015, for the project to be piloted in the Greater and Ashanti Regions of Ghana, for a period of five years.



During a two-day workshop for 40 environmental officers drawn from two regions: Upper East and Upper West, at Wa, Charlotte Akwaah Adjei Marfo, the Programme Manager of the MSWR said that enforcement of sanitation laws would go a long way to improve sanitation conditions in the country, and help prevent flood disasters.



“The workshop for environmental officers drawn from the Upper West and East Regions marked the take-off of the second phase of the project scheduled to end in 2024.



“Some of the topics discussed at the workshop were the jurisdiction of the courts, the code of ethics for the environmental health prosecutors, summary trial of cases, and drafting of summons and charge sheets among others,” the report said.



