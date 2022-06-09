World Bank supports Ghana with $145 million to improve urban services

World Bank Country Director, Pierre Laporte

Source: GNA

The World Bank has approved additional financing of $145 million International Development Association (IDA) credit for the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme.

The financing will allow the country to scale up and improve urban services to two million people in 35 secondary cities.



This builds on an existing Programme of support to secondary cities agreed upon in 2018 and enables a scale up to support 35 secondary cites across the country.



The additional financing will continue enhancing institutional capacity for urban management and providing improved basic urban infrastructure in 35 secondary cities, including the six newly created regional capitals.



Over the last decades, the urban population of Ghana grew substantially with more than 56 per cent of the population residing in urban areas in 2021.



Urbanization has resulted in a greater share of the population with access to basic services but the continuously growing urban population and demand have outpaced infrastructure and service provision.

Climate change and natural disasters will further exacerbate the challenge in service delivery.



If urbanization is not managed well, the growing urban population and spatial development patterns of cities would put more people and assets at risk.



However, if managed well with integrated land use planning, urbanization can lead the country to sustainable growth by increasing productivity, livability, and inclusivity.



“Ghanaians residing in participating municipalities will have improved access to urban services, such as better roads, efficient services, and reduced flooding,” said Pierre Laporte, World Bank Country Director for Ghana. “The additional financing will further focus on strengthening the capacity of secondary cities on climate change mitigation and adaptation.”



The additional finance to the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme is part of the Government’s broader urban development and decentralization Programme.

It will continue to strengthen local systems and focus on secondary cities by providing them incentives to improve their performance as city managers.



The program will also assist regional and national institutions to provide secondary cities with the support needed for effective urban management and service delivery.



Ghana’s resilient, inclusive, and green recovery from the COVID-19 and sustainable development will depend on how efficiently and effectively growing cities will be managed.



“The Ghana Secondary Cities Program will support Government’s National Decentralization Action Plan to ensure the effective and efficient management of growing cities to boost economic activities and improve living conditions. To bring this opportunity of urbanization to fruition, cooperation, and coordination at different levels of governments will be essential”, said Martin Onyach-Olaa, Senior Urban Specialist and Task Team Leader.