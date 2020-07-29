Press Releases

World Hepatitis Day

mPharma

mPharma the Ghanaian healthcare technology startup today announced that it will be launching 200 free rapid hepatitis B (HBV) tests to mark World Hepatitis Day. The testing period will start today and run throughout the month of August 2020.

As the world commemorates World Hepatitis Day under the theme, “find the missing millions”, mPharma is leading the charge with an awareness and testing campaign to find the ‘missing millions’ in Ghana by finding the undiagnosed and linking them to treatment.



According to research, Ghana is classified as part of the areas of the world where the burden of HBV infection is considered high, the prevalence of HBV infections among the Ghanaian population is estimated to be 12.3 percent.



While people diagnosed with viral hepatitis continue to face stigma in their communities, the level of HBV awareness in Ghana is very low and majority of people are unaware about the situation. mPharma is working on educating people about the diseases, supporting them to understand the condition and raising awareness on the importance of accessing timely testing.



The World Health Organization estimates that 1 in 10 people in Africa have access to testing and treatment. In 2016, they rolled out a global strategy to eliminate hepatitis by 2030.If the strategy is reached, it will reduce annual deaths by 65 percent and increase treatment to 80 percent saving 7.1 million lives globally by 2030.

mPharma will roll out target testing focusing on pregnant women to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HBV and children below the age of six who are extremely vulnerable to developing chronic infection.



Gregory Rockson, Co-founder and CEO of mPharma: “Hepatitis B remains a public health burden in Ghana and across Africa and mPharma is doing everything we can to contribute. Our people are working tirelessly to build an Africa in good health and we see the continent’s viral hepatitis problem as one that must be tackled as a matter of urgency.



We are excited to launch the free rapid testing campaign to raise awareness on the need to expand voluntary testing by making it affordable and accessible for everyone.”



The free HBV testing will be available at Fresh Spring Pharmacy in Tema Community 1. Due to COVID-19 and the government's guidelines on social distancing, tests will be available to individuals who schedule an appointment by calling: 0244358038.

