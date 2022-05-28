Xodus Communications announce winners of the 2022 Ghana Manufacturing Awards

Promising Manufacturing Company of the Year recipient, Bernice Gomado with husband

Source: Xodus Communications

Xodus Communications Limited has announced the full list of winners at the just ended 6th edition of the Ghana Manufacturing Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

This year’s event seeks to celebrate companies and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding performance in stewardship, health and safety, Corporate Social Responsibility and innovation in the manufacturing industry.



Addressing the gathering at the event, Events Director of Xodus Communications Ltd., Richard Abbey Junior says, some manufacturing companies have stood the test of time, while others have added value and innovated over the years, hence the need to celebrate and salute achievers in the industry for their contribution to the growth of the country.



According to him, the awards lookout for the very best in manufacturing from all aspects of the manufacturing industry, sharing landmark work.



"Looking at the good works done by some manufacturing companies in Ghana, I believe strongly that the Africa free trade agenda is highly possible for the betterment of the continent. I congratulate all the winners today and wish you all the best in your future endeavours," he said.

Meanwhile, Director, Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation, (Ministry of Trade and Industries), Michael Opoku Akurang, who represented the sector minister congratulated all nominees and winners for the massive work they are doing to contribute to the economy and community.



Below is the full list of winners.



