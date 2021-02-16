Y Clash of the DJs: YFM Accra’s 'YVengers' looking to retain the title

Y Clash of the DJs

Source: YFM

The date has been set for the best DJs from Ghana’s biggest urban entertainment radio station YFM, to take their turntables to battle for the second edition of the highly anticipated ‘Y Clash of the DJs’.

On the 6th of March, 2021, Y97.9FM Takoradi and Y102.5FM Kumasi will be coming forth with their solid teams to battle against Y107.9FM Accra who currently stand as the champions of the DJ battle.



DJ Loft, DJ Mic Smith and DJ Kess are prepared to fight head-on against any team that is looking forward to retaining their winning title.



DJ Loft, also known as “The Dangerous DJ” is a radio, club, and events disc jockey who from his high school days through to university, has gained recognition and respect for bringing out the excitement in parties and breaking records as a multi-platform DJ.



Loft began his journey as a club DJ from being a resident DJ at Cinderella’s nightclub. He also played at the Shakazulu nightclub and is currently a DJ at Champs Bar.



Now the resident Ryse and Shyne DJ, Loft joined YFM in 2015 as the DJ of the Saturday Morning Live with Gideon Kodo and from there, moved to the Weekend Rush with BrownBerry.



DJ Loft has thrilled crowds with mixtapes like The Chris Brown Birthday Mix, Loft is not your mate Vol 1& 2 and the Dangerous Mix vol 1&2 at various events such as the Cardi B in Ghana concert, Afrochella, The Onga Jollof Battle: Ghana vs Nigeria, Big Shaq in Ghana, has also played at international events. H

is mix-tapes have gained international recognition and featured on several shows, and in 2019, Loft was nominated as Best Mobile DJ and Best Nightclub DJ at the Ghana Awards DJ and nominated as DJ of the year at the Ghana Music and Arts Awards, Europe.



DJ Mic Smith, born Michael Owusu Smith is a known club, event, radio and artist DJ, and the C.E.O of Shutdown Empire. You should know him as a regular DJ if you often visit Twist Night Club. He plays on YFM's drive time Show "The Dryve" and is also the official tour DJ of Ghanaian rapper Medikal.



Known as Africa's Shutdown King, DJ Mic Smith has played shows in over 40 African countries including the South West Four Festival and The Ministry of Sound 2018.



He is the first Ghanaian DJ to organize a DJ Concert and symposium in Ghana; the Shutdown Concert in 2017 and the DJ workshop and symposium in 2018.



He is an award-winning DJ who can boast of several awards including Red Bull DJ Champion, 4syte TV DJ of the year, Ghana DJ Awards event and club DJ of the year and 3Music DJ of the year among others. He is the host of the Shutdown Mix Show available on SoundCloud and iTunes.



DJ Kess discovered her talent in Senior High School (Archbishop Porter Girls, Takoradi) when she was made the school's official Disc Jockey. Her passion to become a DJ grew bigger when she realized that she could learn to become an even better DJ and a Music Producer, now that she had access to all the sound equipment the school had.

What looked like a one-time wonder now became Kess' profession after intense training. She has been DJing professionally as a radio DJ with YFM for the past 10years, taking female DJing in Ghana to a different level. Not only is she a radio DJ but a club DJ, and an event DJ, showcasing her talent on big platforms all over the country.



Catch the second edition of YFM’s Clash of the DJs on the 6th of March, 2021 live on radio across all YFM platforms that is Y107.9FM Accra, Y97.9FM Takoradi and Y102.5FM Kumasi, as well as on Facebook and Instagram @1079fm @1025fm and @979fm.



Y Clash of the DJs is sponsored by Kasapreko Company Limited, Accra Mall Limited and supported by Global Media Alliance, Dear Dough, Perception Management International, Print House and Whoopro.



Media Partners are eTV, Happy FM, Daily Guide, Business & Financial Times and YFM.





Source: YFM