Y Clash of the DJs: YFM Kumasi’s ‘Killa Squad’ ready for the showdown

Y Clash of the DJs is on!

Ghana’s number one urban radio, YFM is set to shut down the entire of Ghana with the second edition of its most anticipated battle of the DJs dubbed, ‘Y Clash of the DJs’ on 6th March, 2021.

The epic DJing battle will see DJs displaying their prowess in six thematic musical areas, Reggae/Dancehall, Made in Ghana, HipHop, Afrobeats, Back in the Day (throwback) and Freestyle all within a set time frame.



The Clash of the DJs is a Y triangle tournament where the country’s most sought after DJs from YFM Accra (107.9), YFM Kumasi (102.5) and YFM Takoradi (97.9) go on a one-on-one battle of the turntables.



The reputation of YFM Kumasi will be upheld or go on a nose dive with DJ’s Carcious, Bongo and Lexes representing the team.



DJ Carcious, born Obeng - Boahen Hayford is one of the most celebrated DJs in the whole of Ghana. With a reputation that still does no justice to his precision and coordination on the turntables, Carcious has dedicated so much time to sharpen his craft to put him on the highest pedestal in the world of DJing.



The award-winning DJ as part of his recognition is the official DJ for Ghanaian rapper, Strongman Burner and the resident DJ for Royal PoolSide. He has been able to keep the temperatures of every Strongman event hot to the max by selecting tune after tune in a successive manner, keeping patrons on their feet for unending hours.

He serves as Y-Kumasi’s resident DJ for the Myd Morning Radio and Wake N Bake shows.



Whenever you hear the name DJ Bongo, just know that his sound selection will not only send shivers down your spine but it will literally move the body to respond and bring out dance moves you never knew you had.



As a DJ, Bongo, born Nathaniel Kyeremeh has been described in so many ways but explosive, cutting edge and alert are the best ways to describe DJ Bongo’s style. After many years in the music industry, the in-house DJ for YFM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, host of Party Pressure and Friday Nite Myx is not just ahead of his peers in his choice of music but how mad he plays as well.



He is also the resident DJ for Olady Sports Bar and Lounge



With long flowing mixes that seamlessly blend one track into the next, DJ Lexes has the ability to take control of the dance floor and energize the crowd on it.

His ability to turn the flip on all events making them lit and memorable moments people will keep talking about and never forget has made the firebrand a possible hall of famer in the Ghanaian DJing scene.



DJ Lexes, real name Andrews Wersong is the in-house DJ for the Y Lounge and the Y Party Pressure



To experience this epic battle of the DJs tune in to Y107.9FM, Y102.5FM or Y97.9FM if you’re in Accra, Kumasi or Takoradi respectively. You can also witness the battle live on eTV Ghana and on @1079fm @1025fm @979fm on Instagram and Facebook.



