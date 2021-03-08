Y Clash of the DJs: YFM Takoradi emerge champions

A photo of the winners after the Y Clash of the DJs

Ghana’s most innovative urban radio, YFM, brought Ghana to a standstill with the second edition of its Y Clash of the DJs, which saw Y-Takoradi (97.9FM) totally dismantling their colleagues from Y-Accra (107.9FM), and Y-Kumasi (102.5 FM) to be crowned supreme on the turntables.

YFM-Takoradi proved they are indeed the ‘Hot Squad in grand style with DJ Edita, DJ Gunshot, DJ Suraka and their hypeman TJDJ winning a total of six hundred and sixty-one (661) points from six (6) rounds of Hip-hop, Afrobeats, Dancehall, ‘Throwback’, ‘Made in Ghana’ and ‘Back in the Day’- Winning the cash prize of GHS 5000.00.



It was six rounds of intense competition between the Y Triangle brands but solid entertainment for audiences across diverse platforms.



DJ Edita from Y Takoradi ‘The Goal King’ of the night won GHS 1000.00 as the Best Performing DJ and the winning streak continued for Y Takoradi as their hypeman won both the Best hypeman and the outstanding hypeman performance winning a total cash price of GHS 1500.00.



The Yvengers hypeman was Kojo Manuel and Killa Squad DJs were hyped by AJ Mensah.



The second runners up YFM Kumasi got 589 points and a cash prize of GHS 1500.00, the first runners up YFM Accra got GHS 3000.00 with 661points in total with Mz Orstin winning an additional 1000.00 for being the outstanding DJ of the night. The Hypeman for the HotSquad TJDJ emerged winner of the Outstanding and Best Hypeman winning a total of GHS 1500.0. Audience and judges couldn’t get enough of him. Both the Outstanding DJ and Hypeman performances’ cash prizes were sponsored by EBG Credit.

Mellow Holdings gave all participating DJs and Hypemen GHS 500.00 and a livestock of their choice



Chief Director of Global Media Alliance (GMA), Emma Wenani in her closing remarks, reiterated the judges’ comments that YFM has the best collection of DJs in the country.



"This competition just goes to show that YFM has the best DJs in Ghana. I thank the judges for spending their independence with us, we are grateful. I thank all our sponsors; this was entertaining. Happy Independence Day to all Ghanaians’’ she said.



Programmes Manager of the winning team Y-Takoradi dedicated the award to late DJ Advicer who passed on Thursday 4th March.



"I dedicate this award to DJ Advicer who was instrumental in the maiden edition last year. I also dedicate it to Edita’s mom who also passed last week. I thank all who supported team Takoradi’’ he said.

The judges for the event were Reggie Rockson, DJ Blow and Andy Krim. Foster Romanus host of e.TV Ghana’s LNCS was the MC for the night.



The event was sponsored by Storm Energy Drink, Airport View Hotel, Accra Mall, Cheezy Pizza, Dear Dough, Whoopro, Print House, Perception Management International and Global Media Alliance.



Media partners of Y Clash of the DJs are YFM, eTV Ghana, Happy FM, Daily Guide, Guide Radio, Ghanaweb and Business & Financial Times

Source: Global Media Alliance