Y Clash of the DJs: YFM pays tribute to DJ Advicer

The late DJ Advicer

Source: Global Media Alliance

YFM Ghana has paid tribute to the Late DJ Advicer of Happy Fm through its most anticipated event in the calendar of March, the Y Clash of the DJs.

At a stage where all the triangles of the station (Y107.9, Y97.9 and Y102.5) gathered to decide which group was supreme at the turntables, the story of the Supreme Selector DJ Advicer and the legacy he created could just not be left out.



DJs, Judges, and all present observed a minute of silence for the departed soul. At the start of event, a tribute video of the Late DJ Advicer was aired. Ultimately, winners of the turntables, Y97.9FM dedicated their plaque to DJ Advicer.



Programs Manager of Y97.9, Agekum Gyimah who dedicated the plaque on behalf of the Takoradi team stated: "I dedicate this award to DJ Advicer who was instrumental in the maiden edition last year. I thank all those who supported team Takoradi’’



Director of Broadcasting at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), Timothy Karikari, on his part, commented on the tribute paid to DJ Advicer, as she stated: DJ Advicer was one of our own. He was an asset to the team and no doubt he was a brother and friend to all. The news of his passing left us heartbroken.

The Y Clash of the DJs would really not have been complete if we didn't reflect on the impact he had in the Ghanaian music industry. Our quest to find supremo at the turntables would have been pointless without acknowledging the Supreme Selector who is no more with us. We thus dedicate the second edition of the Y Clash of the DJs to DJ Advicer".



The ‘Supreme Selector’ passed away on Thursday 4th March after a short illness. DJ Advicer, until his demise was the host of ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show on Happy 98.9 FM. He is known to his peers as passionate, down to earth and full of life.



He left a legacy in the world of DJing by winning the Best Music Promoter on four occasions at the Ghana DJ Awards and will forever remain in the hearts of industry players.



The second edition of the Y Clash of the DJs took place on the 6th of March 2021.

