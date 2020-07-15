Press Releases

Y Leaderboard Series: KSM goes deep into his life beyond comedy

Kwaku Sintim Misa

Outstanding Ghanaian Actor, Satirist, Talk Show Host and Author, Kwaku Sintim Misa has featured on the Y Leaderboard Series hosted by YFM's Rev. Erskine.

In this transfixing conversation, KSM speaks on his upbringing, career, and major decisions in his life; some which he regrets and others he is proud of.



Speaking about his childhood days, he reminisced the day he saw the first president of the country Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth visit his school to name one of the houses after the queen.



He furthered that one historical event he observed, yet could not understand at that time was the overthrow of Dr.Kwame Nkrumah. He, however, described the atmosphere as one of ‘jubilation’.



KSM, commenting on his upbringing, revealed that even though his father was a Chaplain, he never pressured his children to follow a cause like his. He says of his father, “My father was very liberal with me and I give him credit a lot for that”.



He furthered that his father supported him very much when he decided to do stage plays despite the fact that stage plays at the time were not regarded.



Touching on his career, KSM divulged the highs and lows he had experienced. At a point in his career, KSM noted that he had the support from a renowned theatrical personality after exhibiting his perseverance in the field.

He said, “One evening, it had snowed heavily and it was very cold and I was at the backstage of a 150-seater theatre preparing for a show. The stage manager said they did not communicate the show well and there were only two people out there and they said because it was so cold and it was only them if I decided that I wanted to cancel it would be okay. They would take their money and go. And then I said 'no' the show must go on.



They have come through the cold to come to see the show why am I going to let them go? So I performed for two people and it is probably one of the best performances I have ever done.



But guess what, after the show, they spoke to me and one of the guys told me that he had to move me from this ‘dingy’ theatre. He was the first to move my show from the Manhattan theatre to off-Broadway. He was the one who financed everything and that is when the show took off”.



However, his rosy state was short-lived when he signed a contract that rid him of his right to his own show.



“I messed up again. I messed up big time. Some guy came to see the show off-Broadway and thought it was fantastic and promised me he was going to take it to Broadway.



And the biggest mistake I had made in my life at that point and even still was that I agreed and signed the contract with him because I wanted to get to Broadway. It didn’t happen. All he wanted to do was to just take the rights of the play from me”.

Sharing his learnings from this experience, he advised, “Never sign a contract until you have had a lawyer review it for you to understand what you are signing”.



The time with KSM on the Y Leaderboard series could not have been complete without the surprise from comedians DKB and Foster Romanus who appreciated him for his contribution to Ghana’s comedy field.



Programmes Manager at YFM Eddy Blay, expressed that the conversation with KSM was mirthful yet inspiring.



“KSM is a natural entertainer. The man was speaking on his life experience; the good and the bad, yet he got listeners smiling. I believe the tips he gave today ranging from training your children to signing a contract, among others will really impact on the younger generation. It was a great time with the King of Ghanaian Comedy, KSM”.

