Y Leaderboard hosts Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

Source: YFM

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, graced the Y Leaderbaord Series on Y107.9; sharing his life journey to inspire the Ghanaian youth.

Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi engaged YFM’s Akosua Hanson and listeners of YFM in an exciting conversation about his upbringing, career, ministry, family and the work of the National Peace Council.



Reminiscing his childhood days in Kumasi, Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi shared that his childhood days were fun. “Growing up was fun. We played football and table tennis. I was quite good at table tennis so I played in school. We enjoyed a little bit of movies. We had the cinemas. Once you are bored you go there. There were western Indian and other blockbusters that we see today”, he said.



Speaking on his education, he revealed that he had to move from Konongo Senior High School a year after he enrolled because he made a mistake enrolling in that School instead of Konongo Odumasi. He furthered that he continued his education at Kumasi Academy.



Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi pursued his tertiary education at the University of Professional Studies, Accra then the Institute of Professional Studies. He recounted that at the time, a lot of students registered with the professional accounting body as workers.



However, he wanted to remain true to himself and as such he registered with the body as a student. . “I wasn’t ready to cut corners. Those were really tough times but I stood my grounds”, he added.



Commenting on the time he pursued secular work, he shared that he raised a lot of young ones in the career field to stand on their feet by training them and grooming them to become the leaders Ghana needs. He advised business owners and organizations to invest in the development and growth of their young staff.

The young people need to be given a chance and they will become excellent and excel. You can take anybody from anywhere and help them stand on their feet”, he said.



As a Minister of the Word, he confessed that it took him close to six years to finally make that transition from being a businessman cum man of God to being a full-time Minister, nevertheless, it was not so impossible having to do so because to him, serving the church was not about the money.



Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi dedicated his concluding remarks to advising the youth ahead of the elections. He advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used in election violence as we approach the 2020 elections.



He notes that the politicians only see politics as a game and as such, they only use the youths as tools to pursue their interests.



Programmes Manager of YFM Eddy Blay, commenting on the interview with Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi said: “We had the privilege of garnering wisdom from a great leader as Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi. His thoughts on how to help the youths professionally was priceless”.

Source: YFM