YAWC Network Council dissolves chapter executive committees

YAWC Network Council

The YAWC Network Council, the highest decision-making body of the YAWC Network based on Article 12, Clause 2 a) of the 2020 Constitution of the YAWC Network, has dissolved the leadership of the various National Chapters across the Continent thus Chapter Presidents, their Deputies and other officers.

This was announced at the Council’s meeting held at the ExLA Group Headquarters in Accra, Ghana on Thursday 13th August 2020 at exactly 4:30pm.



All Chapter Presidents, Vice Presidents and other officers have been duly informed and are to take the role of members until any further notice.



This is directly in line with the restructuring of the YAWC Network announced earlier which has developed a more open, yet precise approach to mobilising the efforts of young women for the continents development.



New Chapter Presidents and Vice Presidents as well as the Global President and her Vice will be announced at a later date after the various appointments and electioneering procedures, following the current directive.



Meanwhile, ExLA Group Gender Programme through the Global Secretariat of the YAWC Network has launched a massive recruitment agenda which seeks to reach out to all women of African descent on the continent and the diaspora in mobilising the needed force for Africa’s transformation.

All young women within the age limit of 18 to 45 are encouraged to take advantage of the new structure to register and be a part of the biggest Pan-African Women’s movement for Africa’s development.



