YEA boss promises more jobs at commissioning of YEA Western North office

CEO of YEA with some staff of YEA

YEA to employ more youth

YEA committed to ‘One Million Jobs’ agenda



Take advantage of the YEA Job Centre to help reduce unemployment, Chief to youth



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, has promised the people of the Western North Region more jobs this year and beyond.



According to him, the said jobs will dominantly focus in the area of agriculture, craft and entrepreneurship.



He gave the assurance at the commissioning of an ultra-modern office complex in the Western North Region to facilitate its operations.



The facility comes with a job centre, complaint unit, offices, modules support office, among others.



The office complex was established out of the need to have a fully functional secretariat that will see to the creation, facilitation and the development of jobs and opportunities tailored to the needs of the people in the region.

It also serves the government’s vision of evenly spreading infrastructural development across the country, especially in the newly created regions.



Lawyer Kodua Frimpong explained as part of the ‘One Million Jobs’ agenda, the Agency would ensure that the vision of the President is fully realised.



This, he pointed would be done through an effective collaboration with institutions like the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Ghana Enterprises Agency, Forestry Commission, National Youth Authority and the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs).



“We are already in partnership with NEIP, Ghana Health Service, GEA (formerly NBSSI), Forestry Commission and even private partners that yielded in close to 150,000 jobs over the past four years,” he stated.



He further commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for spearheading the creation of six new regions, including the Western North Region.



The new regions came with new administrative offices, hence the construction of the YEA office in the Western North Region to facilitate its work, he said.



He stated that the Agency, since 2017, had added four modules to its existing modules to enhance the provision of employment avenues for Ghanaians, especially the youth.

“The sector minister and YEA management have put in place a good number of measures in providing jobs for the teeming youth,” he disclosed.



Kodua Frimpong said the YEA Job Centre seeks to provide adequate data on job avenues that are readily available and urged the youth to take advantage of it.



With the setting up of this new ultra-modern office, he hinted that particular focus would be set on the Western North Region in the coming years to create thousands of jobs to fit the purpose of the structure and gain value for the amount of money expended on the construction.



The YEA CEO stated that the Agency would maximize the efforts of its Artisan Directory in the region to train young men and women to be professional craftsmen and women.



In addition, he said YEA would also bring artisans in the region on to a single platform to serve as an easy source for clients and to also boost the market size of participating artisans.



According to Kodua Frimpong, agriculture which thrives in the region is an area of interest to the YEA and funds are being made available for potential beneficiaries in the coming months.



He stated that he would be elated to see farmers who mechanize and receive professional training and practices to double their yields in the upcoming farming seasons.

Meanwhile, Board Chairperson of the YEA, Mrs Anita Kusi Boateng, lauded the Agency for putting up the edifice within a short time and said it would help coordinate activities in the region.



She said the YEA does not discriminate in providing employment opportunities for the youth regardless of their qualification.



She urged both staff and all stakeholders to be motivated by the structure alone to give off their best in using the YEA Job Centre, Work Abroad, Artisan Directory, flagship projects and the entrepreneurship support to find decent jobs for the people of the region.



She emphasised the significance of the new policy initiatives and the traditional modules to the YEA Governing Board with the view of creating the highest possible number of jobs for the youth.



Kusi Boateng hinted of more programmes and modules to be rolled out in the short term, including the ‘Community Health Worker’ programme.



The Wiawso Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Louis Owusu-Agyapong delivering remarks said the creation of the region was yielding results and pledged their unflinching support to the Agency.



Chief Director of the Western North Regional Coordinating Council, Mr Sampson Amoako Kwarteng, on behalf of the Regional Minister, said the region had benefitted from a good number of infrastructural development.

These include the construction of the Western North Regional Education office at Bibiani, Regional Health Directorate at Bodi, the Food and Agriculture office at Juaboso and the Feeder Roads office complex at Enchi, with some others at various stages of completion.



He mentioned the construction of the Benchem-Adjoafua road, Wiawso roads and Akontombra road as some of the roads being worked on.



Mr Kwarteng said a Regional Police Command and a three-storey accommodation for the police were being constructed and lauded government’s policies aimed at reducing unemployment in the country.



The Chief of Amafie and Dabehene of Wiawso Traditional Area, Nana Kwaw Ampem Ababio, who represented the paramount chief, commended President Akufo-Addo and his government for creating the region, which has resulted in the provision of a number of development projects.



He urged the youth to take advantage of the YEA Job Centre to help reduce unemployment and called for attitudinal change in the redress of grievances, saying they should use the appropriate channels instead of taking the laws into their own hands.