YEA secures GH¢10 million for startups

Justin Koduah, CEO of YEA

The chief executive officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong, has said his office has secured funding of GH¢10 million to support entrepreneurs who have viable business proposals.

The YEA, he noted, through this fund, will give technical or financial support, or both, to startups.



The CEO made these disclosures at the launch of the two-day Regional Job, Career, and Entrepreneurship Fair in the Ashanti Region on the theme, ‘Bridging the Job Gap in Partnership with the Private Sector’.



Mr. Kodua noted that the fund to support entrepreneurs falls under one of the four policies put in place by the YEA to address youth unemployment.



DETAILS



This project, he intimated, will see various business plans being vetted by officials of the YEA with excellent business ideas receiving startup support.



The CEO said, “as part of the fair, the entrepreneurship team will be perusing your business plans; they’ll be having discussions with you on how your business plans and ideas can work; and again, the agency can assure you that at the end of the day, those whose business ideas will excel, together with our partners, NEIP, we have allocated GH¢10 million to support new set up businesses in this country”.

The YEA boss entreated the youth who had gathered at the job fair to pay attention to the details of the activities that will transpire at the two-day forum.



ASSURANCE



He gave the assurance that those who will participate in the job fair will definitely leave with an idea or an opportunity to explore jobs.



Mr. Kodua noted: “Make sure you leave here with something. At least, if you don’t get employed today, you should leave here having qualified for the free startup that we are going to give to the young men and women.”



A total of 1,307 job vacancies are expected to be filled by the 119 employers at the job fair.



Among the activities that are expected to be run at the fair is the Curriculum Vitae (CV) Clinic, where patrons will be taught how to properly present their CVs, and a career coaching segment where patrons will be taken through mock interview sessions.