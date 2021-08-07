Yaa-Naa raises concern over fertiliser shortage with President Akufo-Addo

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government to ensure the availability of government’s subsidized fertilizers for farmers under the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.

He noted the difficulty in accessing the subsidized fertilizer by farmers is impacting negatively on farming activities in the Northern Region.



In a speech read on his behalf during the president’s visit to the Gbewaa Palace on Friday, August 6, Yaa-Naa Abukari II expressed concern over the non-availability of the subsidized Planting for Food and Jobs fertilizers.



“Mr. President, while applauding you for your Planting for Food and Jobs programme, which has changed the narrative in the agriculture sector since 2017, I wish to also appeal to you to ensure that the subsidized fertilizer is made available for farmers to access since we are still in the farming season,” he said.



He also appealed to government for the construction of the Yendi Water Project.



“Let me also appeal to you and your government to fast-track the construction of the Yendi Water Project to address the perennial water crises in Yendi and its environs,” he appealed.



He praised the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, for his numerous interventions in constructing boreholes to alleviate the situation.

Responding to the appeals by the Yaa-Naa, President Akufo-Addo, who is on a two-day tour of the Region, indicated that his government is working through the Ministry for Food and Agriculture to ensure that the Planting for Food and Jobs fertilizer is made available to farmers.



“Yaa-Naa, let me assure you that my government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture will in the coming days ensure farmers in the country are able to access the subsidized fertilizers for their farming activities,” he explained.



On the Yendi water project, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured that it will begin soon.



“Yaa-Naa, I thank you for your support in the reconciliation drive to consolidate the peace of Dagbon which we all pride ourselves on,” he said.



The president is expected to visit Bimbilla, Mion, and Savelugu before bringing his two-day tour of the Northern Region to an end on Saturday, August 7.



