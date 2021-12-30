Year in Review: Business personalities that died in 2021

Former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor

In 2021, Ghana was hit by the death of some major players in the business world, with most of these deaths caused by the novel coronavirus.

We take a look at some of them.



Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng



Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng, Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, who is also accredited to Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro and FAO died on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, after a short illness in Italy.



Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng had earlier hosted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Serbia when the latter attended the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in her concurrent capacity to Serbia, the report added.



She was appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve as the country’s representative in Italy in 2019.

MD of Best Point Savings and Loans, Philip Odei Asare



Another death which shook Ghanaians was that of the Managing Director of Best Point Savings and Loans. Philip Odei Asare reportedly passed from complications of the Coronavirus after being hospitalised.



The vibrant and prominent young banker reportedly had no underlying conditions and was healthy when the virus struck him dead. MyNewsGh.com reported that Mr Odei Asare was very strict with the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols among his staff in the office and at home with his family. He was hardly seen without a mask.



Philip Odei Asare’s demise was reported on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.



Former Minister of Transport, Dzifa Attivor

Former Minister of Transport, Mrs Attivor, 65, also died on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre. She was a Minister of Transport under the John Dramani Mahama-administration until her resignation in December 2015 due to a controversial bus re-branding contract.



Former Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda:



According to reports, Mr Adda had taken ill shortly after he returned to Accra from a trip to Navrongo.



Sources say the former Navrongo Central Member of Parliament was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.



The 65-year-old later died in the early hours of Thursday, October 14, 2021.

President of the advertising Association of Ghana (AAG), Torgbor Mensah



The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) announced the sudden demise of its President, Torgbor Mensah, whose sad event occurred on Saturday, October 23. A statement issued by Vice President Mansa Amoa-Awuah on Monday, October 25 said the sudden demise of Mr Torgbor Mensah, who was re-elected AAG President in 2020, “is a monumental loss to the AAG and the entire advertising fraternity worldwide, for which he was Colossus”. From a graphic designer, Mr Tee, as he was affectionately called, rose to become the “doyen of the advertising industry in Ghana and indeed Africa”. He was first elected President of the Association in 2018 and held the position until his demise.



Head of Human Resource at the Prudential Bank, Naa Adoley Ankrah:



Atinkaonline reported that Naa Adoley Ankrah passed on while receiving treatment at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.



The report further indicates that close family relations who confirmed Madam Ankrah’s demise revealed that she contracted the viral disease after she attended her brother’s 50th birthday celebrations.

It also noted that her father died on Monday, February 1, 2021, after contracting Coronavirus.



Madam Naa Adoley Ankrah’s demise adds to the tally of renowned Ghanaian personalities who have all passed away after contracting the deadly pandemic