Year in Review: Most outstanding entrepreneur of the year

This year, people in the trading community have tried their very best to ensure they stay in business amidst the shocks from the global pandemic, coronavirus.

Several awards have been given out to some business moguls for their innovative work and contributions towards the growth of the business community.



But out of the many entrepreneurs including the young ones who are doing amazingly well, GhanaWeb Business awards Philip Amissah, the Chief Executive Officer of Colourful Vision Artisans as the most outstanding entrepreneur of the year.



This 24-year-old CEO has trained over 30 people to paint professionally.



Aside from these 30 people who are on payroll, he has 15 apprentices working under him.



Philip Amissah is a university graduate who was unemployed for years because he was waiting to get a call or text from the companies he sent out his CV to.



While at home, he saw an opportunity in painting and jumped unto it and now, he is impacting the lives of the youth who are unemployed because of either academic issues or monetary problems.

Philip Amissah has worked on several big projects like the painting of one of the branches of Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana Commercial Bank office near the SSNIT parking lot in Accra.



He recently painted some buildings at Ashesi University.



Aside from the commercial and residential painting, he does POP ceilings, plaster boards, epoxy flooring, concrete stamping and water proofing (rising damp treatment).



You can contact Phillip Amissah here on; 0550011302.



