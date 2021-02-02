Yedent Agro and The Little Cow support prisons and children homes in Ghana

A photograph of the donors and beneficiaries

Source: George Wiredu Duah

Yedent Agro-Processing Company Limited, an indigenous Ghanaian agro-processing company, and their marketing and sales partner, The Little Cow Consulting Limited have donated products worth about GH¢20,000 to 4 prison facilities and 4 orphanages across Ghana.

The products donated include:



1. 460 boxes of Tom Vita, a ready-to-eat cereal made from Soya bean, millet and maize



2. 12 boxes of mirazone bleach



3. 12 boxes of mirazone hand sanitizers

4. 200 packs of water



The facilities supported include Accra Senior Correction Center, Accra Children’s Home, Ghana Prisons Service in Koforidua, Koforidua Christian Village Orphanage, Tamale Central Prison, Tamale Children’s Home, Kumasi Central Prison, and Kumasi Children’s Home.



The donations form part of the companies’ corporate social responsibility drive.

