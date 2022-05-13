You are wrong in your ‘dumsor’ prediction - PPTC to John Jinapor

Government has rejected claims of an imminent power crisis

Energy Ministry, PPTC dispels ‘dumsor’ claims

Ghana has enough power generation capacity – Energy Ministry



There is enough power generation to meet demand - Power Planning Technical Committee



Ghana’s Power Planning Technical Committee (PPTC), the body responsible for the drafting of the 2022 Electricity Supply Plan has refuted claims of an imminent power crisis in the country also known as ‘Dumsor’



This comes after former Power Minister asserted that country was on the verge of a crisis due to insufficient power generation to the current meet demand.



Touching on issues related to the power sector, John Jinapor earlier claimed “the existing generation capacities will not be adequate to serve the projected demand with 18% reserve margins for any of the planning years", on which basis he predicted the imminent return of ‘dumsor’.

Reacting to the claims in a statement issued and signed by the Chairman of the Committee, Ing. Frank Otchere dispelled the claims stating there is no such risk of returning to the ‘dumsor’ era.



The committee explained that according to the 2022 Electricity Plan (ESP), the country had a total installed generation capacity of 5,265.1MW, with dependable capacity standing at 4,706.



With a projected annual peak demand going up to 4,793MW in 2026, the committee stated, “it is obvious that both the installed capacity and dependable capacity are in excess of peak demand, and therefore there cannot be imminent ‘dumsor’ as was portrayed.”



The committee further explained ‘dumsor’ only occurs when the actual demand is higher than what the system is able to generate and clarified the additional demand recommended in its report is only required to provide as extra capacity to serve as reserve.



The PPTC clarified that "in recommending further generation capacity between 2023 and 2027 (a total of 822 MW), this only refers to a sensitivity analysis on capacity requirement in the event that the Bui Hydro Plant is able to run only on two (2) units instead of three (3) during the peak period. “This situation is rare, and was analysed only as a sensitivity scenario in the unlikely event of such a situation.”

On the claim of excess gas supply leading to capacity payments, the PPTC said the recommendation of the ESP 2022 for arrangements to increase gas supply did not imply to procuring new gas facilities.



It stated the report was only alerting that demand is increasing and this necessitated the need for arrangements to increase volumes of gas supplied from the existing gas facilities.



In conclusion, the PPTC reiterated that there is no imminent ‘dumsor’ as has been alleged and pointed out there is enough capacity available to increase gas supply for extra generation in Ghana.



“Accordingly, the issues quoted cannot be cited to discredit the assertion of excess capacity on Ghana’s power system,” the PPTC concluded.