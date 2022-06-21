You can buy from any fuel station – NPA to motorists

A fuel attendant serving a customer

Electronic tracking devices to monitor movement of petroleum products from depots to locations developed, NPA

Ghana has the best quality fuel in West Africa, NPA



All operating fuel stations certified to sell to public, NPA



Head of Quality Assurance at the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Saeed Ubeidalah, has entreated Ghanaians to not worry about the quality of fuel served to them at various pumps across the country.



He assured motorists of high-quality fuel at all stations so far as their operations have not been clamped down.



Addressing journalists at a capacity-building workshop for journalists in Kumasi, Mr Ubeidalah stressed that Ghana has the best quality fuel in West Africa.

He added that Ghana is the only West African country to sell petroleum products at 50 ppm since 2017.



Saeed Ubeidalah said, “So far as the fuel station is operating and has not been shut down, you should be assured of high-quality product for your vehicle or machine” adding that, “Ghana is the only country in West Africa which sells petroleum products at 50 parts per million (ppm) since 2017.”



The Head of Quality Assurance at NPA squashed claims that fuel pumps that sell petrol and diesel at a relatively cheaper price were of low quality whereas, other OMCs that charge a high price were of high quality.



He opined that “Ghanaians are made to believe the cheaper the price, the lesser quality or if you want a good product, go to the big fuel stations. If you want to compromise the integrity of your engine, go to the other stations."



“I’ve always said that not until NPA closes a fuel station, the presumption is that the station has been monitored, the quality of the product has been guaranteed and it is certified to be sold to the public,” he stated.

Saeed Ubeidalah noted that his outfit has developed a device that tracks the movement of petroleum products from depots to other locations.



This move is to curb the adulteration of fuel.



ESA/FNOQ