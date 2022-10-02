13
You can now purchase power from vendors near you – ECG tells customers

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has announced that customers can now buy power from nearest vending points.

It noted that all challenges with the third-party vending points have been resolved, therefore, stakeholders, especially residential customers on its prepayment metering system can purchase from vendors.

In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the power distribution company said, "Customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG district offices, including October 2, 2022, from 9am to 4pm."

The communique comes after some ECG customers were unable to buy power credit on prepaid metres for more than three days.

The technical challenge affected customers in 10 operational regional areas of the ECG in Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.

Meanwhile, the ECG has assured customers of working assiduously to improve its service, as well as, restore the power App for smooth service provision.

