You can't blame BoG for printing GH¢22 billion notes for government - Gideon Boako

Economist, Dr Gideon Boako

Ken Ofori-Atta presents mid-year budget

Ato Forson accuses government of printing money without approval



You can’t just speak out of conjecture, Gideon Boako to Minority



Economist, Dr Gideon Boako, has clapped back at the Minority in Parliament for accusing the central bank - Bank of Ghana - of printing GH¢22bn new notes for government without parliamentary approval.



The Spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said the Minority in Parliament cannot speak out of conjecture and lay blame on the central bank.



The act by the Minority caucus in parliament, Gideon Boako said, was not right.

Speaking to TV3 post-budget reading, Dr Gideon Boako said, “...You can’t just speak out of conjecture and lay blame on the Bank of Ghana for printing GH¢22bn for government and not to disclose it. That is not right.”



The Minority in Parliament on Monday, July 25, 2022, announced that new notes were printed between January and June 2022 on the orders of government through the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, alleged that this information was hidden on page 97 of Appendix 2a of the mid-year budget under the section on Bank of Ghana.



“They have printed GH¢22 billion fresh money without the knowledge of Parliament and without informing all of us,” he said while addressing the press on Monday.



Ato Forson stressed that the act is illegal and against the Bank of Ghana Act.









ESA/FNOQ