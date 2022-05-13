You can’t continue taxing the people without salary increments – Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah is a private legal practitioner

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has taken a swipe at the government for the continued imposition of taxes on Ghanaians while their incomes and salaries have remained the same.



This according to him will result in corruption.



“You can’t continue taxing the people when you don’t increase salaries. What then happens, corruption.”

There have been agitations by various labour unions in recent times over salary increments.



Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Yaw Baah, stated that “Employers should index our pay to the inflation because the employers change the prices of their goods so the inflation rate does not affect them the way it is affecting us therefore, we should get our salaries indexed."



“Don’t let us rely too much on government and employers. Let us ask the question, what can we do for ourselves as workers and unions? We will negotiate effectively this year and that one, I want to assure you that I will lead that negotiation."



“We will continue to talk; we will continue to negotiate but if the dialogue fails we are going to embark on an industrial action that has never happened in this country before.”



