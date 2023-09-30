You can't manage an economy yet promising commercial use of electric cars – Bawumia challenged

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Paa Willie, National Chairman of the Concern Drivers Association of Ghana, has called Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s pledge that the government was developing a policy to allow commercial usage of electric vehicles into question.

He has asked him to focus on delivering his failed promises to ensure economic stability and stop making promises he cannot keep.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that the government remains committed to initiating plans to approve the use of electric cars for public transport.



The Vice President said the government is currently working on a policy framework for using electric cars for public transport.



He posited that the use of electric cars is the future of Ghana, and this administration is working to achieve that.



He made the remarks when he paid a visit to SolarTaxi, a wholly owned Ghanaian manufacturer of electric vehicles and the third largest electric vehicle manufacturer in Africa.

Dr. Bawumia, who is currently contesting the upcoming November 4 presidential primary in the NPP, opined that when implemented, the use of electric vehicles will drastically reduce the cost of transportation, as the major components of the cost are fuel and spare parts. It will also reduce carbon emissions.



But speaking on behalf of the drivers, Paa Willie said the Vice President has supported the current president in destroying the country and worsening the plight of Ghanaians.



According to him, the drivers have noted with concern another promise from Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia that electric vehicles will soon be introduced for public transportation.



He said, “For us, we find this announcement as yet another empty promise, as a similar announcement made by this same government where sky trains were promised ended up being a fiasco and the state even incurring a debt”.



He argued that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has unfortunately deviated from his core mandate as head of the economic management team, and even though he caused all Ghanaians to believe that he was an economic wizard who would turn the country’s fortunes around, he has ended up portraying himself as an IT expert.

It is unfortunate to see our Vice President engaged in such rhetoric at a time when our economy has plummeted and fuel prices are skyrocketing, he lamented.



He further expressed worry over a pending increment and even the prediction of a possible fuel shortage in the country at the end of this month, September.



He said we’d like to caution that any further increment in the prices of petroleum products will rather see us park our vehicles elsewhere than have transport fares increased.



The parking of our vehicles shall serve as a protest against the poor performance of this government’s economic management team led by Mahamudu Bawumia, who’s now fixated on the idea of leading the NPP other than his core responsibilities, he warned.



“Bawumia’s master [Nana Addo] deceived us, and he [Bawumia] wishes to deceive us as well.” He promised Okada riders that vehicles would be provided. Drivers were also promised new vehicles. He hasn’t kept his commitment. Electric car management is difficult and expensive. He should better handle the economy so that our lives will improve, rather than making promises. He should spare our ears because we’re sick of the shambles they’ve made. We are in pain and want them to take action to solve the economic difficulties that are weighing on us.”