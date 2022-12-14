You can't take a unilateral decision on debt restructuring, bring it for approval – Minority to Ofori-Atta

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

The minority in parliament has requested that the government’s debt exchange programme be submitted to the house for approval.

Haruna Iddrisu, the side’s leader, stated that finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta cannot be allowed to make unilateral decisions regarding loans approved by parliament.



He also revealed that clauses in the financial bills that will be presented as part of the 2023 budget will be voted on.



As a result, he has asked the majority group to be ready for this.



“Get your committee chair and the clerk, the committees that have not completed their work must bring their report for us to consider and approve the estimate,"he said.

“I further warn that ministers who want their budget approved must appear in person. If you will delegate your deputy we will delegate your money for you some other day after appropriation. If they send anybody to come for budget approval we will send their approval to them the day they are available,” the Minority leader indicated.



“Going forward you must make sure that your reports are ready so tomorrow when you advertise motions we will keep you to it, and watch your backs. It is not just committee meetings, members of the ruling government must show responsibility. Look at your back, how many MPs are supporting you at your back. Many of them are not in Committees and they must show that approving a budget is serious business.”



“The minister of finance cannot just walk away as if everything in this country is determined by him. If you are doing a haircut and you are changing the contents of agreement whether domestic or external they are contractual and it comes with obligations. You must come and lay a paper in this house and how he intends to work on the external debt”, he concluded.