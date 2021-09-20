You don’t need to be a salary worker to save – Women advised

Keeping records of business transactions is a good way to save

Business Development Manager, Deborah Afulani, has clarified that saving is not tied to salaried workers only.

Interviewed on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show with host, Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess, she stated that every working woman, no matter what job she does, be it hawking, trading at the market, etc can save.



“For anyone who has a business, one of the things I can advise you to do is to always keep records. Keep records of your sales, keep records of your profits. You know how much you bought the item for and you know how much you’re going to sell it for so you have a fair idea how much you’re going to make on your business”, she said.

Deborah counseled, “You need to open a savings account, open an investment account and look for a dedicated person who can religiously remind you to take out a certain amount at a particular time every month and take it to the bank for you”.



According to her, keeping proper records of business transactions on a daily basis is one very effective way by which entrepreneurs can also save.