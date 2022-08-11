‘You have damaged our only economy’ – Adongo descends on government

Isaac Adongo, MP Bolga Central

MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has descended on the government for what he terms “damage” to the economy.

The lawmaker called out the managers of the economy over the recent downgrades by S&P’s and Fitch.



The two rating agencies have in their recent rating labelled Ghana’s credit worthiness status as junk from negative.



Adongo in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb asked the following questions: “Dr. Bawumia and Ken Ofori Atta, what's the new local Rating Agency saying differently from Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch Or you are not ready to speak now? Or Nana Addo will send UN a petition or MOF will issue a statement? Or we should ask Jesus? You have damaged our only economy.”

Even though the government is yet to respond to the recent ratings, the Finance Ministry on August 8, 2022, expressed disappointment in the country’s downgrade by S&P.



SSD/IA