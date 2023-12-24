You have made Kantamanto safer – Traders hail Dampare, Police

Traders at Kantamanto in Accra have commended the police service for enhanced security

Traders at Kantamanto in Accra have commended the police service for enhanced security at their market following new security measures put in place by the Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare

According to the leadership of the Kantamanto used clothing sellers association, theft and other associated crimes have greatly reduced following new security arrangements put in place by the Inspector-Gene



“You’re indeed a man of your words. When we visited you at the headquarters and discussed our concerns regarding security you gave us your word that you were going to act on and true to your words you have done so. Since then, we have felt the difference in the security situation.



“Even though as humans we want more to be done , we can confidently say that you have resolved the challenge that brought us to you and we are grateful,” Chairman of the Kantamanto used cloth sellers association Michael Oppong told the gathering when the IGP visited the market on Friday for feedback on security measures he had put in place for the traders.

The IGP who was accompanied on the trip by some Members of the Police Management Board said he was pleased the measures put in place to ensure security at Kantamanto are yielding results and the police was ready to do more.



“I came for your feedback on what we are doing right and what you want us to change because we are your servants and we must ensure that you feel safe. So far we have met a lot of groups on their security concerns and most of them, as you have testified, have been addressed.



“Today we are here as your servants and we want to visit you and commend you first on the hard work you’re doing for this country, again we want to wish you Merry Christmas and finally we want to listen to you on all your security concerns,” the IGP said.