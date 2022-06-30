0
Menu
Business

You have no option but to run to IMF for help - Mahama tells government

Video Archive
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama speaks on Ghanaian economy

NPP government has mismanaged the economy, Mahama

IMF programmes come with fiscal consolidation, Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has added his voice to calls on government to head to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.

According to him, government has no option but to go to the IMF for help because of the country's current economic crisis.

He accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of mismanaging the economy.

The former president pointed out that IMF programmes come with fiscal consolidation and insistence on fiscal discipline which can lead to some recovery of the local economy.

“In the last few days, there has been talk from some regime actors about a potential or impending IMF programme. Due to the nature and depth of our economic problems, this government virtually has no other sustainable option," John Dramani Mahama said.

“IMF programmes come with fiscal consolidation and insistence on fiscal discipline which can lead to some recovery and improvements on the macro-economic front...This government has however so mismanaged our economy and left it in such a terrible state that fiscal consolidation alone will not do the trick,” he added.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The former political giant who is now a demo 'Kingpin'
Prof Aning praises John Mahama
Armed robbers steal gold worth US$350,000 from mining company
Nobody should ask me about Adwoa Safo again – Ken Agyapong warns
Arise Ghana demo: Sammy Gyamfi leads chants invoking death on Akufo-Addo
Kweku Baako reveals what will make him return to the streets
Minister shocked as 368 acres of government land is stolen at Medie
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Government has already decided to go to the IMF – Captain Smart alleges
Related Articles: