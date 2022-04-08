0
You just don’t know how to handle the economy – Duffuor to government

Dr Kwabena Duffour Former Finance Minister Former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Former Finance Minister, Kwabena Duffuor has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are better managers of the economy than the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, Ghana’s unmatched gains under his stewardship as Finance Minister when the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills was president, are a testament to that.

“We made it possible and we will do it again because we know how to do it,” he said at the launch of Phase One of a grassroots party empowerment and self-financing initiative dubbed “Ahotor” Project for the NDC at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

“I hear some people are talking somewhere on the economy today [Thursday, 7 April 2022]; whatever they do or say, what we achieved under Professor Mills, they cannot do it because they just don’t know how to do it.

"For almost two years, Ghana was adjudged the best-managed economy globally under professor Mills,” Dr Duffour stated.

The launch of the project was attended by party stalwarts such as former Minister of Trade and Industry Ekow Spio-Garbrah; former Minister of Information and former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency Fritz Baffour; a founding member of the NDC, Mr Kofi Aikins, and Mr Antwi Boasiako Sekyere, a former Eastern Regional Minister.

The others include Mr Winfield Akuako, a failed parliamentary aspirant for the Klottey Korley Constituency and Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Chairman Lamptey among others.

Dr Duffour said: “We’re changing the face of the NDC by empowering the branch executives of the party."

